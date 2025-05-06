'New stores will bring jobs': Lidl looking to open new supermarket in Rugby
This latest list comes as the supermarket chain announces its plans to invest half a billion pounds in its expansion, with more than 40 new stores earmarked for across the country.
Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition.
"As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.
"That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.
“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.
"We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”
