New team building business launches near Warwick, offering events from Soap Box Derby to laser combat

Owners hope it offer a much needed ‘shot in the arm’ for local corporate growth post-lockdown
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST

A local landowner has launched a new team building business which he says will be a much needed ‘shot in the arm’ for local corporate growth post-lockdown.

The 700-acre Hatton Estate, which has been in the Arkwright family since the early 19th century, now hosts indoor and outdoor hospitality and events from four to 400 people.

It is available on both fully managed days and a venue hire basis, with activities from sport and leisure through to individual and team challenges.

The 700-acre Hatton Estate, which has been in the Arkwright family since the early 19th century, now hosts indoor and outdoor hospitality and events from four to 400 people.

Incorporating the Hatton Country World and Hatton Arms businesses, the new events menu includes everything from Laser Combat, Escape Rooms, Soap Box Derby, Scaling the Heights, Bridge The Divide and The Bigger Picture to It’s A Knockout, Circus Skills Workshop, Sports Days and Inflatable Games. Plus amateur sleuths can even take on a Crime Scene Investigation challenge.

As well as team building, Hatton Estates’ new events marquee can host parties, events, conferences and weddings.

This marks the latest in a series of diversifications for Hatton Estate, part of a country estate owned by the Arkwright family.

Johnnie Arkwright said: “Exclusive Team Building, Family Fun and Activity Away Days are now a key part of business planning as companies decide how best to tackle what for many are more demanding times. It’s how best to build relationships with clients,

to make your teams as effective as possible, to celebrate success and to motivate your employees."

More information is available at: https://hattonestate.co.uk/

