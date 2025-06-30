New venture aims to help propel growth for start-ups and protect their ideas

An initiative designed to help propel growth for start-ups and protect their ideas has been launched by law firm Myers & Co and intellectual property specialist Pure Ideas.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have teamed up to create Initiate, which is a tailored legal and IP support package for businesses incorporated within the last 18 months which employ between one and five people.

Start-ups are being offered a range of legal services from Staffordshire-based Myers & Co, including company formations, terms and conditions, commercial contracts, shareholder and partnership agreements and property lease reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pure Ideas’ specialists are providing IP audits, advice on trade marks, design registration and patents, infringement assistance, non-disclosure agreements and IP licensing agreements.

Jen Goodwin, left, and Katia Douglas

Businesses signing up to the package receive a free consultation to assess their needs, and then access to discounted fixed-fee services from a range of specialist advisers.

Jen Goodwin, associate director and head of corporate at Myers & Co, who is spearheading the initiative alongside Katia Douglas, commercial director at Pure Ideas, said: “Starting a business is both an exciting and daunting move, and we understand that money is often tight.

“That is why we are offering this product solution, to ensure that founders are getting things right from the outset by providing expert guidance and essential services designed to protect themselves and their ventures in the best way possible, and to help them grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katia said: “Start-ups are the lifeblood of the economy, but they face all sorts of challenges when getting their ideas off the ground.

“Myers & Co and Pure Ideas recognise how daunting those challenges can be. We will be there to take founders step-by-step through the process, demystify the jargon and join them on their journey.”

Pure Ideas, which is based in Stratford-upon-Avon, is a full-service intellectual property company which advises and supports clients in the UK, Europe and worldwide in relation to their intellectual property requirements.

The company assists with patents, designs and trade marks from creation to expiry, and advises clients on how to make the best of their unregistered rights, helping them to understand risk, develop an effective IP strategy and create legal agreements so they have access to, and control of, the IP they own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its attorneys have experience of working across a wide range of sectors, including engineering, manufacturing, mechanical devices, medical devices, green technologies, computer software and AI.

Myers & Co is a full-service practice with specialists in intellectual property matters as well as advising on dispute resolution, corporate and commercial work, residential and commercial property, civil litigation, employment, family law and private client matters such as wills, legal powers of attorney, Court of Protection matters and legacy arrangements.

Established in 2005, Myers & Co has a client base across Staffordshire and beyond.

Both firms are part of MAPD Group, which was founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 to power the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisition. The initials stand for Making a Positive Difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen added: “With MAPD behind us, Initiate is more than just a start-up package – it’s a gateway to a trusted ecosystem of support built on strong, lasting relationships designed to underpin business growth.

“Clients will benefit from access to our wider network of professionals providing specialist advice and strategic guidance as they expand.”

Katia said: “As Myers & Co and Pure Ideas are part of the same group, we can offer start-ups the opportunity to access broader skillsets to find solutions when issues arise, while maintaining an intimate and friendly small firm approach.”