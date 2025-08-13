New virtual reality experience space to open in Leamington this week

By Oliver Williams
Published 13th Aug 2025, 18:17 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 18:21 BST
A new virtual reality (VR) experience will open in Leamington on Friday (August 15).

Located at Space Business Centre, Plato Close, Tachbrook Park, The VR Space will offer an immersive VR experience for ages 8 and above using top of the range headsets and PCs.

The experiences on offer are suitable to various different age groups and include Angry Birds and pirate games, zombie games, virtual kayaking and much more.

Manjit Checkley, director of The VR Space - which is a family-run business - said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes for months to create an engaging and unforgettable experience.

David, Leuan and Manjit Checkly at their new family-run business The VR Space. Picture supplied.placeholder image
David, Leuan and Manjit Checkly at their new family-run business The VR Space. Picture supplied.

"Our aim is to bring a unique and exciting activity to the community and surrounding areas.”

The VR Space has a Facebook page here https://tinyurl.com/3bvjayrd an Instagram profile here https://tinyurl.com/3zdzc3rc and a TikTok account here https://www.tiktok.com/@the.vr.space

Discounts are being offered to anybody who books an experience on the website before August 31.

More details are available on the website www.thevrspace.co.uk

