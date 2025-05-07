New Warwickshire business network launched

A new monthly networking group for growth-minded businesses in Warwickshire promises a fresh take on the topics of finance and profit.

The Jelly BeanNetworking Breakfast is designed for ambitious entrepreneurs and expanding companies, and will offer a unique blend of professional insight and vibrant business connection.

The launch event takes place at The Arden Hotel in Stratford-on-Avon on Wednesday 21 June, and runs from 9.30 to 12am. The format of each event will include open networking, succinct business pitches from all attendees, guest speakers, and a full English breakfast to fuel the day.

The guest at the launch event will be Rachael Chadwick-Harrison, MD of Chadwick Accountants in Bidford-on-Avon, who has recently been nominated in the CEO of the Year category in the national Women In Change 2025 Awards.

The new group’s tagline is “Networking That Counts” and the name Jelly Bean is a playful nod to the term "bean counters" for accountants and finance experts, reimagining it to reflect a dynamic and colourful approach to finance and business growth.

Advance booking is required, with tickets available on Eventbrite. For more information contact Kate Rouse at [email protected]