New weekend theatre school opens its doors in Rugby

Principal Nicky Mainat the venue in Houlton

The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts has opened a small number of part-time associate schools across the country and has chosen the new school at Houlton for its latest opening.

“After much delay, due to Covid, it is amazing to finally begin our term,” said principal Nicky Main.

“I am delighted to be working with the country’s oldest drama school."

Nicky is well known in the local theatre community, having recently directed A Bunch of Amateurs at Rugby Theatre in mid-September. She is also a local drama teacher and artistic director of the Priory Theatre in Kenilworth.

Classes are offered to students between 6-18 in dance, acting, singing and musical theatre on Saturday mornings between 9am -1pm at Houlton School (CV23 1ED). Auditioning is not required.