New wellness rooms commence leisure project for Stratford hotel

The new wellness rooms are now available for hire at Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club.

Health and wellbeing are now part of the promise to visitors at Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club with the launch of their new wellness rooms, available to hire for professional wellness practitioners.

The newly refurbished spaces form the first chapter in exciting new long-term leisure plans for the business.

They can be hired for a variety of wellbeing workshops and therapies including counselling, coaching and yoga sessions and are the perfect addition to the 14th-century former farmhouse family-owned hotel in Stratford-Upon-Avon, where visitors can also relax with tranquil views over 130 acres of rolling countryside.

Co-owner and General Manager Beverley Haynes, said: “Wellness is increasingly becoming more of a talked about topic and, from a business perspective, it's a growing industry.

“We do want our facilities to be used for people to feel better about themselves. Bringing people into this sort of environment might make them feel more at ease. The space is perfect for counselling, talking therapies, coaching, anything wellness related that needs a small, relaxing room. Even yoga.

“It’s also very discreet. If someone saw you here they wouldn’t know it’s because you’re seeing a counsellor. If you're going to see somebody for any form of counselling, I think it can be quite daunting going to a clinic or a private residence with meeting rooms in it. I want these people to come into a pleasant and relaxing environment with a nice outlook.”

She added: “It is the beginning of my wider plans, including, this year, a gym. I want to start growing this image of Stratford Park being a place where people come for wellness, whether it be coaching sessions, a wellness talk or attending a pilates class.

“There’s also free, parking, they can get a coffee. If a parent is bringing their son or daughter there is somewhere for them to wait instead of having to sit in the car.

Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club.

The versatile space can also be hired for corporate use, with refreshments to hand as well as free use of the receptionist.

The rooms are available for professional wellness practitioners to hire by the hour, half-day or day. Further information is available at https://thestratfordpark.co.uk/ or by contacting [email protected]