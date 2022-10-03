New yoga studio opens in Leamington
Classes are available for complete beginners as well as more experienced students
A new yoga studio has officially opened in Leamington.
Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Nick Wilkins, did the honours at the open day on Saturday for the Iyengar Yoga studio at 24 Clemens Street, CV31 2DL.
Cllr Wilkins said: "The team are wonderful and aim to inspire and encourage local people in the practice of yoga from beginners to those already engaged in the yoga community. They have created their studio to provide healthy activity for all, especially those in greatest need. They want students to enjoy classes in an environment that is welcoming for all and I know they will be very successful.”
Classes are available throughout the week for complete beginners as well as more experienced students and children from 8-14 years old.
Warwickshire Iyengar Yoga is a registered Community Interest Company (CIC) which is a nonprofit social enterprise.
For more information go to https://warwickshireiyengaryoga.co.uk/ or email [email protected]