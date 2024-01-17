Newbold residents celebrate decision not to build homes on landmark pub car park

“Many people got involved and it paid off. The community won!”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People power has paid off for Newbold residents who campaigned to stop houses being built on the car park of a landmark pub.

Residents are celebrating after Punch Taverns’ appeal against Rugby Borough Council’s decision not to grant planning permission was turned down by the Planning Inspectorate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They wanted to build two semi-detached houses at the site on the corner of Main Street and Brownsover Road.

Newbold Crown. Google Street View.

Punch appealed in October 2023 after Rugby Borough councillors unanimously threw out their planning application on July 19.

Residents were told about the appeal on October 31 and organised two public meetings and made co-ordinated representations to the Planning Inspectorate during November.

Newbold resident Tony Freeman said: “This was an ill-considered appeal by Punch Taverns, and the Planning Inspector rightly turned it down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Several residents put in representations about the awful effect of the proposed development on the character and appearance of the area, on the bad effects on neighbouring properties and on the inevitable increase of inconsiderate on-street parking.”

Another resident, Mark O’Toole, said the campaign to stop the houses paid off.

He said: “We got organised, handed out hundreds of leaflets and made sure information and advice was available on social media.

"Many people got involved and it paid off. The community won. We’re delighted.”