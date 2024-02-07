Newly opened charity shop in Shipston is looking for volunteers to join team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Myton Hospice charity shop is looking for volunteers to spend a few hours a week at its recently opened shop on Sheep Street.

Shipston’s Myton shop is the Warickshire-based hospice’s 25th premises and uses money raised from sales towards helping patients in hospices and the community.

Offering a range of items, including clothing, accessories, toys, games, media and bric-a-brac the new shop is also looking for donations of saleable items.

Shop manager Joanne Akyuz said: “We are so excited to open our 25th shop and celebrate this milestone with our supporters in Shipston.

“We are overwhelmed with the support we’ve been given so far, from the generosity of donations to the dedication of our volunteers.

"These contributions help fund the care of 1 in 4 patients, ensuring they receive the support and assistance they need.”