Newton LDP expands rural expertise with new expert appointment

Louise Duffin is starting new role at Newton LDP

Land, development and property agency Newton LDP has strengthened its team with the appointment of Louise Duffin as associate director, joining to support the firm’s growing rural property division.

Bringing more than two decades of experience from her previous role as a partner at Fisher German, Louise combines vast sector knowledge with a personal connection to rural life, coming from a farming background. Her career began through a graduate route, where she gained extensive hands-on experience across the rural property sector.

At Newton LDP, Louise will contribute to the firm’s expanding rural property consultancy work, providing expertise to support landowners, farmers, and other clients across the UK. Her appointment adds further depth to the team as the company builds on its strong financial performance and ambitious growth strategy. Louise has developed an expertise in strategic estate management, advising landowners how to optimize the value and returns from their property assets whilst ensuring they meet the ever-increasing compliance requirements.

Louise Duffin, associate director at Newton LDP, said: “Newton LDP is a growing team, and I’m excited to be part of its journey as the business continues to expand. One of the things that really attracted me to Newton is that your voice counts here. Being a dynamic growing business, there is opportunity to be involved in a wide variety of work, whilst focusing on building strong client relationships and delivering best possible outcomes which is both motivating and rewarding.”

Richard Foxon, managing director at Newton LDP, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Louise to the team. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of rural property strengthen our capability and support our continued growth. By bringing in talented individuals at all levels, we are creating a business that is both sustainable and ready to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

For further information about Newton LDP, its service areas and team, go to https://newtonldp.com/