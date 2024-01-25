Nigel's Rugby calendar is helping charity and spreading smiles thousands of miles around globe
A charity calendar is spreading smiles to people from Rugby to as far afield as New Zealand.
Community fundraiser Nigel Jones said the Rugby Charity Calendar has also made it to Hawaii, Europe, Ireland and Spain.
Nigel said: “While many calendars hang in homes and offices around Rugby, some have travelled a little further.
"Some people sent a calendar to friends and family now living across Europe, from Ireland to Spain.”
But two calendars have gone even further, making it to South Island, New Zealand and to Hawaii.
Nigel, founder of Spotted Rugby Town But Amusing, said: “As well as travelling half way around the world, the calendars and donations raised the grand total of £2,600.
"This was split between Pawprints, Our Jay Foundation and Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes, each receiving a total of £865.”
Nigel has been out in all weathers selling the calendar over Christmas. Pictures for each month were chosen in a competition run on the page.
He added: “Not only was that huge sum raised, but the group were able donate 280 calendars to 12 different care homes around Rugby.
“It’s absolutely fantastic to raise so much, but even better to be able donate 280 unsold calendars to the residents of care homes, who may not be able to get out much.
"We will be creating another calendar for 2025, so keep an eye out for it. It would be marvellous if people bought to give back, so we’re able to donate calendars again to care homes.”