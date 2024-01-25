Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity calendar is spreading smiles to people from Rugby to as far afield as New Zealand.

Community fundraiser Nigel Jones said the Rugby Charity Calendar has also made it to Hawaii, Europe, Ireland and Spain.

Nigel said: “While many calendars hang in homes and offices around Rugby, some have travelled a little further.

Ex Rugby resident Susan Pavis Jennings proudly shows off her calendar while yachting in Hawaii.

"Some people sent a calendar to friends and family now living across Europe, from Ireland to Spain.”

But two calendars have gone even further, making it to South Island, New Zealand and to Hawaii.

Alan and Gwynne Jones received a calendar along with

Nigel, founder of Spotted Rugby Town But Amusing, said: “As well as travelling half way around the world, the calendars and donations raised the grand total of £2,600.

Naomi Issitt fron Our Jay Foundation with Nigel.

"This was split between Pawprints, Our Jay Foundation and Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes, each receiving a total of £865.”

Nigel has been out in all weathers selling the calendar over Christmas. Pictures for each month were chosen in a competition run on the page.

He added: “Not only was that huge sum raised, but the group were able donate 280 calendars to 12 different care homes around Rugby.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to raise so much, but even better to be able donate 280 unsold calendars to the residents of care homes, who may not be able to get out much.