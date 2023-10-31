Nineties boy band East 17 will perform at Rugby Christmas lights switch-on.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The festive family annual event, organised by Rugby First, attracts thousands of people into the town centre each year.

As well as the switching on of the lights and a full programme of live music and dance, there will be a funfair, children’s entertainment, street food, stalls, plus a spectacular firework display that will bring the event to a close.