Nineties boy band East 17 will perform at Rugby Christmas lights switch-on

Festive fun includes live music, dance, food and fireworks
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:24 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:24 GMT
Rugby's big switch on takes place on Sunday, November 19.

Rugby’s big switch on takes place on Sunday, November 19.

The festive family annual event, organised by Rugby First, attracts thousands of people into the town centre each year.

'East 17' (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
'East 17' (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
As well as the switching on of the lights and a full programme of live music and dance, there will be a funfair, children’s entertainment, street food, stalls, plus a spectacular firework display that will bring the event to a close.

We’ll bring you the full itinerary soon.

