Nineties boy band East 17 will perform at Rugby Christmas lights switch-on
Festive fun includes live music, dance, food and fireworks
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nineties boy band East 17 will perform at Rugby Christmas lights switch-on.
Rugby’s big switch on takes place on Sunday, November 19.
The festive family annual event, organised by Rugby First, attracts thousands of people into the town centre each year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As well as the switching on of the lights and a full programme of live music and dance, there will be a funfair, children’s entertainment, street food, stalls, plus a spectacular firework display that will bring the event to a close.
We’ll bring you the full itinerary soon.