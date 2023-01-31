One storey building will enable current building to be expanded

Work has started on a new purpose-built youth hub in Rugby at a centre once threatened with closure.

Builders have been on site at Hill Street Youth and Community Centre since January 16 for the launch of a 22-week build programme to extend the facilities.

The one storey building will provide a dedicated Child and Youth Hub and enable the current building to be expanded to provide more space for local community activities.

It will enable a safe and high quality venue for Hill Street’s child and youth activities, and marks a significant investment in Rugby’s young people that will support youth activities into the next generation.

The centre, originally the Warwickshire Youth Headquarters, was saved from closure in 2012 and has gone from strength to strength over the past decade. The current trustees purchased the building outright from the County Council in January 2022.

It provides support, advice, and key services to nearly 40,000 visitors each year.

The charity Chair and one of the founding Trustees Stephen Richards said: “To be celebrating our 10-year anniversary in 2022, and now to be starting work on the new building is an incredible feat and we are indebted to everyone who has been involved with our centre, the funders, trustees, volunteers, and staff, who together have ensured we are able to provide this wonderful facility for the borough of Rugby.

"I would also like to thank the people of Rugby and our community partners who, since day one, have encouraged and supported our endeavours.”

The charity, from its inception in 2012, has received support from many grant awarding organisations to ensure its services can be offered to the community free of charge.

Stephen added: “The support of funding providers is an integral part of any charitable organisations’ operation. During our tenure at the Centre, we have been successful in applying for over £1.7million - all of which has been invested into the maintenance of the facility, improvements, expansion, provision of services and commission of targeted programmes.

“Our success at attracting funding is the key to our continued existence, long may it continue.”