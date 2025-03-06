NOMOQ UK sets a new standard as Europe's first FSSC 22000 certified digital can printer

NOMOQ, industry leader in digitally printed aluminium beverage cans, has made history as the first digital beverage can printer in Europe - and one of the first in the world - to achieve the Food Safety System Certification qualifications ISO 9001:2015 and FSSC 22000 V6 at its Leamington Spa site. This milestone underscores NOMOQ’s commitment to quality management and food safety, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the food and drink industry.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognised standard ensuring consistent product quality and customer satisfaction, while FSSC 22000 V6 is a globally acknowledged food safety certification that validates NOMOQ’s ability to manage food safety hazards and protect consumer health.

These certifications highlight NOMOQ’s dedication to scalable, robust processes while maintaining its agility. As verified by FSSC, NOMOQ UK is committed to being best-in-class in aluminium can design and digital printing. The company has implemented a systematic approach to customer satisfaction and food safety, safeguarding brand reputations.

As a partner of Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe, NOMOQ benefits from its parent company’s industry expertise. Achieving ISO 9001:2015 and FSSC 22000 V6 certification was a key goal from the inception of NOMOQ’s Quality Management (QM) department to support growth and meet stringent compliance standards.

Björn Reidenbach, NOMOQ’s Head of Quality Management, commented: “We are proud to announce that NOMOQ UK has gained FSSC and ISO certifications – the first digital beverage can printer in Europe and one of the first in the world to do so.

“NOMOQ has always pushed boundaries with our commitment to championing sustainability, making our services accessible to businesses of all sizes, and guaranteeing limitless design. With these FSSC and ISO certifications, NOMOQ sets a new benchmark in quality and food safety, further distinguishing itself from other packaging brands in the industry.”

By implementing a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) system was instrumental in the certification process, allowing NOMOQ to identify and mitigate risks effectively. This ensures both food safety and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, NOMOQ aims to replicate this success at its site in Kibo, Germany, integrating the Food Safety Quality Management System (FSQMS) into its corporate culture. This achievement reaffirms NOMOQ’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and maintaining the highest quality and food safety standards. Customers, partners, and employees can trust NOMOQ to uphold these values as the company continues its journey of growth and innovation.

Patrick Schweizer, NOMOQ’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “This certification is particularly significant for larger beverage makers, co-packers, and corporations seeking new promotional campaigns, limited editions, special projects, and activation opportunities to quickly respond to new events or activate sponsorships. The certification enhances NOMOQ’s reputation as a quality leader for digitally printed cans with robust processes whether for small or large international brands.”

For more information about NOMOQ, visit www.nomoq.com/