North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College announces new partnership to mark National Apprenticeship Week

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is helping employees to “thrive” at a world-renowned car parts manufacturer in Birmingham.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week (Februrary 10-16) NWSLC has announced its partnership with OPmobility (formerly Plastic Omnium) to create and deliver a Lean Manufacturing Operative apprenticeship.

OPmobility is a global leader in sustainable mobility and a technology partner to the mobility sector, with a long history of innovation. Recording £11 billion in economic revenue in 2023, OPmobility operates 152 plants and 40 R&D centres worldwide, employing 40,300 people.

To be delivered at their state-of-the-art facility in Hams Hall, this apprenticeship has been in development for two years, with OPmobility playing a key role in its creation and successful pilot. Apprentices will receive hands-on experience in a real-world manufacturing environment.

In addition, the company has also been instrumental in the creation of Autolive, an immersive training solution designed to support learners.

Maria Swierzy, Plant HR Learning & Development Specialist, OPmobility said: "We are delighted to partner with NWSLC to offer the Lean Manufacturing Operative apprenticeship to our employees as part of our commitment to developing their skills and supporting their professional growth.

“We have worked closely with the college to create an apprenticeship that will help our workforce build the competencies needed to thrive in an ever-evolving industry and contribute to our continued success.”

This announcement comes as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2025, taking place from 10 to 16 February, a celebration that brings together everyone passionate about apprenticeships and skills to highlight the value, benefits, and opportunities they offer.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes intelligent exterior systems, customised complex modules, lighting systems, energy storage solutions and battery and hydrogen electrification systems.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said: “This marks a significant milestone in the college’s ongoing partnership with OPmobility, as we work together to deliver cutting-edge training solutions for the manufacturing industry.

“We are thrilled to see the first cohort of apprentices start their journey, and we look forward to seeing them excel as they develop the essential skills needed for the modern manufacturing sector. Together, we are building a strong foundation for the future of the industry.

“At NWSLC, we understand that classroom learning is not for everyone. We believe that Apprenticeships are a great way to find a job within the industry you want to work in, gain hands-on experience and earn some money whilst working towards a nationally recognised qualification.”

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College offer a wide variety of Apprenticeships throughout the Midlands region in a range of industry areas including Automotive, Business and HR, Construction, Engineering, Forklift Truck and Powered Access and Hairdressing.

NWSLC was officially rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following a recent Ofsted inspection.

For more information about NWSLC’s courses and success stories, visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk