North Warwickshire businesses given the lowdown on support

Businesses in the North of Warwickshire have been urged to ask for support to help them grow. Companies and organisations from across the area attended the North Warwickshire Borough Breakfast Networking event organised by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce at the Coleshill Hotel in the town centre.

The event was funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) via North Warwickshire Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council.

It heard from a range of speakers on what support is available, how to access it and, also, from three business people from North Warwickshire who have been helped by the Chamber at different points in their development.

Alex Taylor of ProGame Nutrition, who works with elite athletes – from giving them dietary advice through to cooking their meals, described how he received support from the Warwickshire Business Start Up Programme, that recommended a rebrand which is already paying off.

Adele Adams, of Blabers Hall Vineyard in Fillongley, was helped through the Project Warwickshire Programme, where the business has diversified from making and selling wine with its own grapes to offering tourism experiences which have proved hugely popular.

And Hayley Cheshire told the room how her business – Hollybarn Farm Soaps and Skincare – had seen revenues rise since getting guidance from Sarah Humphreys, the Chamber’s Business Support Manager, through the Warwickshire Business Resilience and Growth Programme.

Sarah said: “It was so valuable to be able to hear directly from businesses who have been supported by the Chamber and how it has impacted all of them in such a positive way.

“It can range from strategic advice around planning right through to being emotional support and offering a confidence boost when it’s needed most.

“The event showed me that there is a real need to continue supporting our smaller businesses in the North of Warwickshire because they are the lifeblood of the regional economy.”

Kalie Sahota, Senior Contract Officer at the Chamber, added: “I’ve taken calls from business people looking for support. You can recognise that they are nervous but also very driven to succeed so it was fantastic to hear the progress that has been achieved with our help.”

Warwickshire Skills Hub, which is part of Warwickshire County Council, gave an update on the range of support it has to offer to businesses – from helping to fund apprenticeships through to training provision for the over-50s.

The event also heard from Rachel Stephens and John Whitehead from North Warwickshire Borough Council on the area’s town partnerships that are supporting growth in Polesworth, Atherstone and Coleshill.

Sarah added: “There is lots of support available and, as a Chamber, we can help to signpost companies to the right help for them – whether they are just starting up or in need of help to move to the next stage of their growth.”

The Chamber delivers three programmes on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the District and Borough Councils as part of the Business Growth Warwickshire Programme. Business Growth Warwickshire is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

For more information go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/business-support/