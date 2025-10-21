North Warwickshire company in the running for national award

A North Warwickshire company is in the running for a national award after being named a digital revolutionary in the region.

Blunt & Brave, which was founded six years ago by Emilia Moniszko and Kirk Hastings, is a creative studio offering everything from video production to social media content.

While clients include the likes of Welsh National Opera through to the University of Warwick, it specialises in working with charities, social enterprises and community projects by helping them to build recognisable brands and support with their storytelling.

The company – which got its name from the notion of wanting to work with blunt and brave organisations making change and impact within their communities and industries – launched a Digital Academy in 2024 to help support local young people with creative digital skills by bringing industry professionals directly into contact with young creatives.

Emilia Moniszko and Kirk Hastings collecting their award at the Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards 2025 from Isobel Woods (Warwickshire County Council) and Neil Murrary.

It has seen them offer workshops in video production, VR/AR, podcasting and other digital disciplines.

The positive impact of the Digital Academy led to Blunt & Brave picking up the Creative and Cultural Activator Award, sponsored by Warwickshire County Council, at this year’s Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards, which are organised by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

Following the company’s victory on a local level, the Chamber of Commerce nominated Blunt & Brave in the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) Chamber Business Awards 2025. The company was successfully shortlisted and, in early October, was announced as a Regional Winner in the Business of the Year – Digital Revolution category, supported by HP Life with Intel.

Now the business will progress to the next stage of the BCC’s awards, where it will be judged along with the eight other regional winners from across the UK, for the chance to be crowned as the National Winner in the category and will find out if it has won on Thursday (October 23).

Kirk said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be representing Coventry and Warwickshire at the BCC’s Chamber Business Awards 2025. We were delighted to pick up the award at the Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards and didn’t expect it to go even further.

“We’d obviously love to go on and win it but to be recognised in this way and be alongside only eight other companies from across the UK in this category is amazing in and of itself.

“We established the business six years ago after both of us had worked in higher education, charities/not-for-profits and for other companies amongst the creative industries.

“We felt our skills and experience could combine to create a highly productive powerhouse. We know the industry and we’ve been the people within it and it was our vision to offer a service that provided for them.

“We are extremely proud to have been able to support small, local charities that make direct impact within our communities as well as provide our expertise to shape communications for national organisations and campaigns.

“Now, with the Digital Academy, it’s an exciting further step in our venture to encourage the next generation of creative activators to make their imprint within the upcoming digital revolution.

“So, to be in a position where we could win a national award is really special for us.”

Chris Nagle, head of events, marketing and communications at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are keeping everything crossed for Blunt & Brave.

“Emilia and Kirk are passionate, entrepreneurial and making waves in the digital and creative sector through both their direct work with clients and the work they are doing through the Digital Academy.

“They were very deserving winners at our own awards earlier this year and to see them on the national stage is great for them – and for the region.”

