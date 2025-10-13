"Nothing priced over £5": New charity outlet opens doors in Rugby today
The Barnardo’s shop opens today (Monday, October 13) at Unit 7, Triton Park, Swift Valley, with nothing priced over £5.
It’s open seven days a week – Monday to Saturday - and features a dedicated children’s ‘Book Nook’, a cosy reading corner where children can relax and discover a new favourite book from Barnardo’s in-store library.
The soft opening is today to give early shoppers the first chance to explore the store’s wide range of bargains with the grand launch following on Saturday, October 18.
Jonathan Cage, Online Operations Manager, said: “We are thrilled to bring this new concept store to Rugby.
"Not only does it offer exceptional value for families, but every purchase supports Barnardo’s vital work with children, young people, and families across the UK.”