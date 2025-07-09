Nuneaton woman wins at everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

Rachel Gilbey

The transport and logistics industry's most exceptional women have been recognised at the 2025 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, in association with bp. The prestigious ceremony in London, attended by industry leaders, was the biggest to date and sold out. It marked the 18th year of this landmark programme celebrating women who are reshaping the sector through groundbreaking leadership, innovation and vision.

Rachel Gilbey, Managing Director at Wincanton, from Nuneaton, won The Industry Champion Award – sponsored by bp.

The awards aim to inspire the next generation of female talent to pursue careers in this dynamic sector by spotlighting the diverse pathways at every career stage. Despite progress being made to close the gender gap, women account for only a quarter (26%) of the transport industry’s 1.5 million employees and 20% of the two million people working in logistics and warehousing.

This year’s awards reflected the industry’s changing priorities, with a growing focus on automation and sustainability. It also introduced an exciting new Entrepreneur category, recognising visionary women carving their own paths in the industry. This recognition comes at a critical time as the sector continues to grapple with systemic challenges, including an 11% gender pay gap, while women also remain scarce in leadership roles in the industry.

Maxine Benson, co-founder at everywoman, comments: “This year’s cohort of inspiring finalists and winners demonstrates the huge variety of ways in which women are driving innovation and growth in this pivotal sector. From spearheading sustainability initiatives and automation projects to launching groundbreaking enterprises, these women are not just participating in the industry's evolution, they're leading it. Their inspiring stories demonstrate the wealth of opportunities available to the next generation of female talent."

During her 20 years with Wincanton, Rachel has enjoyed various roles across the business and has created a culture of excellence within her team in General Merchandise. Rachel champions equality within the sector and business with passion and authenticity. She is a dedicated advocate for supporting women in logistics, tackling the gender gap in the sector. Rachel has mentored female colleagues who are previous recipients of everywoman award recognition. The way that Rachel balances her operational and people responsibilities is exceptional, and her unique leadership style and talent was celebrated in the Grocer Magazine 'Power List' where she appeared as one of the UK's top 10 women shaking up supply chains.

Maxine Benson MBE, and Karen Gill MBE, co-founders of everywoman, comment: “Our winners are authentic role models whose achievements will inspire newcomers in the transport and logistics industry. Their stories highlight an extraordinary depth of talent, from apprentices to CEOs and every role in between. This sector offers limitless pathways for growth and innovation, and we know that every one of the finalists will continue to empower other women to pursue their ambitions with unwavering confidence and determination.”

Stella Brenninkmeijer, Vice President Strategic Corporates at bp, comments: “At bp, we are proud to once again support the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, which shine a vital spotlight on the remarkable women transforming this sector. These awards not only celebrate individual excellence and resilience but also demonstrate the growing momentum for change across the industry. Congratulations to this year’s winners, whose stories of innovation, leadership and vision inspire us to continue challenging the status quo and driving progress for generations to come.”