Nuneaton's older generation celebrated in brand new podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nuneaton’s older generation are invited to star in a brand new podcast to celebrate the town’s history.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James William, 32, is looking for guests to have in-depth conversations with for his ‘Words of Wisdom’ show.

He said: “I have always been passionate about storytelling and preserving the rich history of our elders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This initiative aims not only to share their invaluable experiences but also to foster a deeper understanding and connection between generations.

James William.

“I plan to release new episodes weekly, allowing for thoughtful and engaging conversations with each guest.”

Listeners will be able to tune in on various platforms, including YouTube, (@wordsofwisdomuk) TikTok and Instagram.

James, who runs his own business and is dedicated to helping others, added: “I’m excited about the potential impact of this podcast, and I look forward to sharing these incredible stories with our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like this will not only be great for the younger generation to hear, but such a nice thing to be able to revert back to in years to come; to hear your loved one talk about things maybe you may not even know about.”

James is hoping his new podcast is going to be a bit hit.

James is looking for older people who may have war stories or fascinating life experiences they want to share.

All recording will be carried out in a professional working environment and a preview of the interview will be shared before being posted.

Would you like to appear on Words of Wisdom? Do you know someone who would make a good guest on the podcast? Contact James on 07887 592853.