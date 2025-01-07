Nuneaton's older generation celebrated in brand new podcast
James William, 32, is looking for guests to have in-depth conversations with for his ‘Words of Wisdom’ show.
He said: “I have always been passionate about storytelling and preserving the rich history of our elders.
"This initiative aims not only to share their invaluable experiences but also to foster a deeper understanding and connection between generations.
“I plan to release new episodes weekly, allowing for thoughtful and engaging conversations with each guest.”
Listeners will be able to tune in on various platforms, including YouTube, (@wordsofwisdomuk) TikTok and Instagram.
James, who runs his own business and is dedicated to helping others, added: “I’m excited about the potential impact of this podcast, and I look forward to sharing these incredible stories with our community.
"I feel like this will not only be great for the younger generation to hear, but such a nice thing to be able to revert back to in years to come; to hear your loved one talk about things maybe you may not even know about.”
James is looking for older people who may have war stories or fascinating life experiences they want to share.
All recording will be carried out in a professional working environment and a preview of the interview will be shared before being posted.
Would you like to appear on Words of Wisdom? Do you know someone who would make a good guest on the podcast? Contact James on 07887 592853.
