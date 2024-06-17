Nurse turns entrepreneur: Single mum defeats odd celebrating her first year since opening clinic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Single Entrepreneur mum defeats odds after being in a mother and baby unit, just over a year on shes celebrating her first year since opening her clinic in Leamington spa.

Leanne trained as a nurse in Sheffield and spent three years there, before moving to Manchester to work at St Mary’s Hospital, and specialised in neonatal intensive care. Since then she moved back to the Midlands, and turned her hands to a long desired passion in skin and helping make people feel good within themselves.

Leanne started her home-based clinic over 4 years ago whilst still nursing, she worked behind the scenes to market her business and to build a client base and brand ready. Leanne took the plunge in September 2022 to take her dreams higher and move onto the Leamington high street for January 2023.

Leanne had pre-existing mental health issues over the years on and off, but It was during the period of December 2023, Leanne had struggled with her mental health after having her daughter Isabella, and at only 5 months old , Leanne and Isabella were self-referred to a mother and baby unit. Her relationship with her then current partner had broken down and was left to rebuild herself.

Leanne & daughter Isabella on the first opening of the clinic January 2023

She has since single-handedly successfully opened her clinic, whilst also undertaking her masters in Dermatology, as well as offering educational events around skincare, providing online advice and also offering an array of clinical and holistic anti-aging treatments in clinic. Leanne is also set to move into her new beautiful home in Leamington-spa with her daughter in several weeks.

Since her recovery with her mental health, Leanne has also become an ambassador for women with perinatal mental health and surrounding families who are directly affected by this.

She wishes to continue to help and support families who have been in the same situation and ensure they never feel alone. As together we can all survive this! Anything is possible if we work together.

Leanne is also set to hold a charity event mid summer in aid of perinatal mental health and further raise awareness and support for both women and families alike.

Leanne injecting holistic Trout sperm polynucleotides into Kate Traceys face

The clinic can treat a range of skin conditions or address confidence and other associated problems, including mental health issues, that can come with skin conditions.

Leanne said: “I really hope that by sharing my story of determination and hard work, that it will inspire others facing being a single mother and also suffering with mental health as I know how lonely and difficult it can feel, you feel like your whole world has fell apart at the time, but i just hope this gives someone hope in the moment that it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom and even better things are just around the corner".

“It gave me the drive to look at other, new opportunities that were available to me, and whether that be by building a new business or being the best mum to my beautiful daughter with a healthy mind, it may be the start of something fantastic.”

Leanne is due to celebrate the 1yr anniversary of the clinic opening this coming Friday 17th June, from 5.30pm onwards.

Anyone is more than welcome just to raise a drink in her success and appreciation to both pre- existing and new clients, and look at how far the business has come within a year against all odds.

Prosecco on arrival, music and Goodie bags.

LMclinical Skincare & Aesthetics.

22 Park Street

Leamington