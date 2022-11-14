Nursery children think outside the box with heartwarming gesture to help older people in Rugby this winter

Dorothy Mitchell, 103 years old, pictured with her care box.

Nursery children have been busy preparing winter care boxes for older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby.

Staff and children at the The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore selected items to put in the boxes.

Gifts ranged from cosy hats and socks, to chocolates and toiletries. One little girl got creative and made a book of her own pictures to include in the box.

Phyllis and Cliff Hayhurst, pictured with their care box.

Along with the gifts were notes from the children where they wrote about themselves, their families and what toys they enjoy playing with. They had lots of fun decorating the boxes to add some colour and brightness.

The children were paired with clients, some of whom are ex-school teachers and grandparents.

Jason Litwinko, general manager of Home Instead Rugby, said: “It’s so heartwarming to know that the nursery wanted to help our clients. We’ve already had some of our clients receive these wonderful boxes and they have gone down a treat.

“This project is just the beginning of a partnership with The Old Rectory Nursery, and we’d love the children to meet our clients soon. I hope staff and children at the nursery know just how much we appreciate them going to great lengths to make our clients smile.”

Libby Wilson, who works at The Old Rectory Nursery, said: A part of our Montessori curriculum and ethos is respect, kindness and compassion. We thought the ‘Buddy Programme-Care Boxes’ would be a great opportunity to teach our little one’s to be kind to all…not just our friends. The children seem to really enjoy this project and understand the importance of kindness and generosity of helping others.”

Resident Phyliss loved her box.

She said: The care boxes were such a thoughtful and lovely thing for the children to do. My face lit up immediately after I opened the box to find the delightful treats. I love how creative the children were, and everything they wrote in the note to me was so sweet, it made me smile.”