Obituary: 'My dad was king of the road' - Tributes paid to much-loved Rugby coach driver

Fred Marvin, the driving force behind Marvin’s Royal Blue Coaches, passed away after a long battle with his health last month.

At the age of 23, Fred joined his grandfather’s business after completing a five year apprenticeship at English Electric as a diesel engineer.

He drove the coaches as well as maintaining them.

His daughter, Michelle Rainbow, said: “There wasn’t much family or free time, it was hard but a fulfilling seven day a week job.

“His first job was a drive Blackpool. He had to follow his father’s brother Arthur. It was a slow journey, but there was no stopping him after that.”

The business was founded by Fred’s grandfather, also called Fred. His father, William, joined the business at 14 years and learned to drive a coach in a field.

Michelle, who has a brother called Mark, went on: “Sadly, Marvin’s finished in 1986, when his dad and uncle had to retire. Fred carried on working for a couple of coach companies until he was 78 years, sadly dementia came and he had to hang his keys up.”

She said her dad, who was married to the late Pamela (known as Pam) enjoyed his sports car. He was a historian and a philatelist and he enjoyed his home and family.

"My dad was the king of the road,” Michelle went on.

"He was a very popular man who always went out of his way to accommodate everyone. He was friendly, caring and gave a great service.

"Dad was a true legend and I am truly proud to say I am his daughter. After so much suffering dad, god bless, sleep tight with dear mum.”

Fred also leaves two grandchildren, Jess and Katie.

The photo is dad’s parents William and Margaret with their son( my dad) young Freddie Marvin!

Fred’s funeral will take place at 10.30am on August 16 at Drayton Chapel, Rainsbrook Crematorium, Aslawn Road, Rugby. Friends are welcome to attend.

