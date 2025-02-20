O’Brien Contractors wins major contract with prominent Midlands National Trust property

Midlands-based, O’Brien Contractors has been awarded a contract to undertake reorientation works for Shugborough Estate in Staffordshire, a National Trust property formerly owned by the Anson family and the Earls of Lichfield.

The 57-week project, expected to be complete in December 2025, will form part of a major development programme to cultivate and promote the site’s natural landscape and highlight the site’s unique history. Reorientation works will involve building a new entrance and access road from the A513 past the Lichfield Lodges and improving access to the site for visitors.

The project also includes the construction of an additional car park, bridge, woodland paths, visitor centre and facilities a new exit road, involving the formation of a new bridge of the existing Sher Brook and new pathways. Visitors will then be able to access the historic walled garden and the wider estate through the woodland areas.

Construction of the access roads, visitor car park and new visitor centre will prioritise eco-friendly practices to protect the environment. Buildings will be constructed with sustainability in mind, using straw bales, UK-felled timber, lime, clay and other porous building materials. Solar panels and solar lighting bollards will enable safe navigation for visitors during all hours of the day.

The Shugborough Estate in Staffordshire, a National Trust property.

All plants being brought to site as part of a major landscaping scheme will be quarantined before being brought to site to maintain the integrity of Shugborough’s local flora. Adopting a nature-first approach will allow the site’s woodlands, gardens and other green areas to remain protected for generations of future visitors.

The new visitor centre will wrap around an ancient oak tree, referencing Shugborough’s rich history as a site of unusual innovations, one of these including being home to the first pineapple grown in the UK.

Tony Mitchell, Director at O’Brien Contractors, said: “Having the opportunity to enhance access to an important part of Staffordshire's heritage makes this an exceptionally rewarding project for O’Brien.

We’re excited to collaborate with the National Trust and their team to create a space that will serve a wide range of needs for visitors, the local community, and the natural landscape for years to come.”

Helen Royall, Project Manager at National Trust said: “We’re thrilled to be working with O’Brien Contractors on this significant project which will support access for visitors and preserve our valued parkland and historic past.

“The team’s experience and calibre of infrastructure work in the Midlands and focus on sustainable construction meant they were the perfect partner for this project. They are already making a positive impact, and we can’t wait to see the development progress this year.”