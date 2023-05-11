Oddballs talk: Tom visits Rugby school to share important message about testicular cancer

The Oddballs Foundation, famous for producing brightly colour boxer shorts, delivered the assembly to Year 10 students

Students at a Rugby school have been learning about testicular cancer.

Year 10 students from the Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College were visited by The Oddballs Foundation, who shared an important message to raise awareness about testicular cancer.

The engaging assembly was delivered by Tom Smith an Oddballs student ambassador who studies natural sciences at Loughborough University.

The main message in Tom’s assembly was to encourage men to check themselves for signs of the testicular cancer, which is the most prominent form of cancer found in males aged 15-49 years.