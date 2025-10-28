Office space at Stockton House continues to attract ambitious local firms

A Warwickshire-based wealth management firm has positioned itself for continued growth following its relocation to a former 19th-century country home transformed into premium office space.

Oliver Wealth Ltd has made the move to Stockton House in South Warwickshire, owned by Wigley Investment Holdings, after outgrowing its previous offices near the high street in Southam and seeking new headquarters that matched its ambitions.

The firm, founded by Nick Oliver and launched in 2022, provides independent financial advice to clients across a range of services including pensions, investments, protection and estate planning.

It has expanded from a team of one to eight in three years and will move into a new 600 sq ft office, with further space available at Stockton House to support the firm’s continued growth.

From left to right – Emma Biddle (Office and Events Supervisor, Stockton House), Louis Washington-Smith (Asset Director, Tetra Real Estate), Nick Oliver (Oliver Wealth Ltd) and Richard Foxon (Newton LDP).

Nick said: “We needed a space and office that reflected who we are and the quality of service we offer.

“Stockton House is the perfect fit for our target audience and the clients we work with, with scope to support our continued growth and additional space as we build more advisors into the business.

“The business is continuing on an upward trajectory, with changing rules around pensions and inheritance tax meaning that more people need professional wealth management advice than ever before. We’re excited about our future at Stockton House.”

The move comes as Wigley Investment Holdings continues to develop a thriving business community and help smaller companies grow at Stockton House.

Oliver Wealth Ltd joins Newton LDP and Richard George Tailoring as Stockton House’s latest tenants, and there are hopes for more to join them soon as two new spaces – the 464 sq ft ‘Hayloft’ and the 195 sq ft ‘Tackroom’ – are currently being offered to prospective tenants.

Newton LDP moved to Stockton House over four years ago and has grown six-fold during that time.

The land, development and property agency began as a team of two in a small office upstairs, before expanding into a larger space to accommodate its current team of 12.

Newton LDP continues to grow and is set to move into a new 1,636 sq ft space at Stockton House, with capacity for up to 25 staff to safeguard its future expansion plans.

Richard Foxon, Managing Director of Newton LDP, said: “Stockton House gave us a first-class office accommodation and supporting infrastructure from day one which has facilitated the growth of the business.

“We have a fantastic relationship with the team here. They’ve supported us in creating a workspace that reflects our values, is enjoyed by our employees and helps us deliver the best possible experience for our clients, their flexibility has been key to helping the business to scale-up.

“We are ambitious in our growth plans and remain committed to continuing our sustainable growth at Stockton House.”

Robert Wigley, Chairman of Wigley Investment Holdings, said: “We’re really pleased that Oliver Wealth is making Stockton House its home and is helping us create an ecosystem of like-minded businesses here, and we’re looking forward to being part of its growth journey.

“Stockton House offers something a little bit different to your usual office space. Its discreet, rural setting and elegant architecture makes it very inviting for both businesses and their clients, yet it is still easily accessible being close to Coventry, Rugby, Leamington and Banbury.

“We see Stockton House as an incubator for local businesses, and our flexible terms allows firms to easily take on more space as they grow, which is evidenced by the growth enjoyed by businesses such as Newton LDP.

“As more businesses begin to prioritise moving into higher-quality office space with amenities their staff will enjoy, we believe Stockton House will be a desirable base for many companies in the near future.”

