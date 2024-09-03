Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A vacant, self-contained office building in Leamington town centre will be up for auction next week.

1 New Brook Street extends to around 1,002 sq ft across two storeys and will have a guide price* of £215,000 or more in the Bond Wolfe auction on Thursday September 12 from 8.30am.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said that the freehold property would be ideal for business offices or for alternative development subject to planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mattin said: “This mid-parade property is in a prime town centre location and benefits from on-street car parking outside and in adjacent streets.

1 New Brook Street in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe.

“The property currently includes four office spaces, kitchen facilities, separate male and female toilets, carpeted floors, secondary glazing, air conditioning and heating.

“Although it has been used for business offices, the property lends itself to a variety of potential alternative uses, subject to planning permission.

“New Brook Street is located just off Warwick Street, a short distance west of Leamington town centre, and close to Leamington Fire Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a mixture of residential and commercial properties nearby, and the main town centre retail and leisure facilities are only a five-minute walk away.”

Interior photos of 1 New Brook Street in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe.

The offices are being marketed jointly by Bond Wolfe and Wareing & Co.

The auction, which will feature several properties, will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands/ or email [email protected], or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.