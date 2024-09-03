Offices in Leamington town centre are up for auction from £215,000

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 10:25 BST
A vacant, self-contained office building in Leamington town centre will be up for auction next week.

1 New Brook Street extends to around 1,002 sq ft across two storeys and will have a guide price* of £215,000 or more in the Bond Wolfe auction on Thursday September 12 from 8.30am.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said that the freehold property would be ideal for business offices or for alternative development subject to planning permission.

Mr Mattin said: “This mid-parade property is in a prime town centre location and benefits from on-street car parking outside and in adjacent streets.

1 New Brook Street in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe.1 New Brook Street in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe.
1 New Brook Street in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe.

“The property currently includes four office spaces, kitchen facilities, separate male and female toilets, carpeted floors, secondary glazing, air conditioning and heating.

“Although it has been used for business offices, the property lends itself to a variety of potential alternative uses, subject to planning permission.

“New Brook Street is located just off Warwick Street, a short distance west of Leamington town centre, and close to Leamington Fire Station.

“There is a mixture of residential and commercial properties nearby, and the main town centre retail and leisure facilities are only a five-minute walk away.”

Interior photos of 1 New Brook Street in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe.Interior photos of 1 New Brook Street in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe.
Interior photos of 1 New Brook Street in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe.

The offices are being marketed jointly by Bond Wolfe and Wareing & Co.

The auction, which will feature several properties, will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands/ or email [email protected], or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.

