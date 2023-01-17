Spice boys from Barby Curry Club reveal best restaurants. Is yours on the hot list?

Meet Barby’s very own spice boys who made it their mission to find the best Indian restaurant in the borough.

Gentlemen from Barby Curry Club have just completed a 16 month tour of 13 Indian restaurants in the immediate Rugby area.

Gareth James, chairman of the club and ‘audit man’ came up with the mouth-watering idea.

He said: “The idea was primarily mine, as I was halfway through doing the same with my son before he went to university.

"We’ve had a great time sampling some of the delights Rugby has to offer.”

The group of 15 group members marked the restaurants on a variety of categories, from quality of food to service, atmosphere and quantity.

The top two restaurants then went head-to-head, with Dosa Village, Rugby, crowned the overall winner of the Best Indian Restaurant and the highest rated quality of food in Rugby for 2021/22. Second place went to Malancha in Dunchurch and special commendation went to third place Exotica Bengal in Hillmorton who the club said served up the best Indian dish (mixed Naga).

Gareth said: “Our next challenge is to visit all the Indian restaurants within a ten-mile radius of Rugby.

“We hope to do it this year – when we’ve got our appetites fully back.”

Tom King, vice chairman of Barby Curry Club, presented staff at the winning restaurant, in Church Street, with their award.

Dosa Village is described as ‘a stylish and intimate Indian restaurant serving Indian street foods along with traditional curries’.

1. Indian food gets thumbs up Enjoying another spicy feast. Photo: BCC Photo Sales

2. Award winners Tom King presents the award to the winning restaurant staff. Photo: BCC Photo Sales

3. Curry connoisseurs Hottest club in Barby. Photo: BCC Photo Sales

4. Curry crew Dressed up in tropical gear ready for another feast. Photo: BCC Photo Sales