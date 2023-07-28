“Some of the guests were delighted that, for the first time ever, they had the opportunity to misbehave in school without receiving a detention as a consequence and so they took the opportunity to call out for Mr Bedgood to deliver one of his famous assemblies”

Old boys returned to a Rugby school for their fist ever Alumni event.

Lawrence Sheriff School welcomed back former staff and students, some travelling from Manchester and Bristol.

They toured the school site recently to see the new developments and reminisced together over the whole school photos on

Former staff and students outside the school.

display in the Sheriff Centre.

Almost 100 attendees, ranging from those who attended in the 1950s right up to the 2020s, were present.

Headteacher Teresa Mpofu spoke about her vision for the Alumni, and particularly how the school would like to welcome more past students back to the school.

Some of the guests were delighted that, for the first time ever, they had the opportunity to misbehave in school without receiving a detention as a consequence and so they took the opportunity to call out for Mr Bedgood to deliver one of his famous assemblies.

The Old Laurentians would alove to hear from former pupils. There is a Facebook page (13) The Old Laurentian Society | Facebook.

They played ball games on the hard play space where they had spent so many happy break and lunch periods in the past.

Stuart Esworthy, a representative of the Old Laurentian Society, spoke about how so many prominent people in the area are linked to Sheriff in one way or another.