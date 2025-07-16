Olive & Barr opens Leamington Spa showroom

Olive & Barr, Leamington Spa Showroom

British handmade kitchen company Olive & Barr is delighted to announce the opening of their fourth showroom in the regency town of Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

Positioned within the elegant streets, amongst thriving businesses, the new showroom features a traditional shop front with a gold leaf ‘Olive & Barr’ sign applied skilfully by hand.

Inside, the space has been thoughtfully designed to create a welcoming atmosphere where customers can relax and appreciate the quality craftsmanship of the cabinetry. The front display features a classic L-shaped kitchen in soothing neutral colours, enhanced by an eye-catching marble worktop and backsplash with decorative marble corbels and a cooker hood, which beautifully frames the Bertazzoni range cooker.

The back of the showroom is brought to life with a palette of green tones, featuring a boot room display and corner larder that doubles as a walkthrough to a hidden garden door. Soon, a kitchen garden display will join the space, followed by a striking cocktail bar, clad in an antique mirror, glass-fronted dresser cabinets, and a brass worktop. The interior is finished with CaPietra floor tiles and lighting from The Soho Lighting Co.

Though compact, the showroom is thoughtfully curated to showcase cabinetry design, offering a wealth of ideas and inspiration.

With a deep-rooted passion for customer care, Olive & Barr believe each kitchen is as unique as its customer. Upon visiting the showroom, visitors are warmly welcomed by an experienced kitchen designer who will happily discuss their project, however big or small. Working from plans and measurements, the designer can provide a free design service, or if required, visit the customer’s home (within a 130-mile radius of the showroom) and consult on creating the perfect shaker kitchen.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our portfolio with the opening of our fourth showroom in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire. This new space is designed to serve our West Midlands customers, offering a beautifully curated environment that showcases our unique, handcrafted kitchens. We’re also excited to be unveiling additional displays soon, including our outdoor kitchen collection. We look forward to building lasting relationships with new clients and local businesses as we embark on this exciting new chapter.” Al Bruce, Founder, Olive & Barr