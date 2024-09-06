Olympian visit gets Rugby's new branch of police cadets off to golden start

Rugby’s brand-new detachment of police cadets marked a golden first night with a visit from an Olympian which left them in awe.

They met Team GB gold medallist Lauren Henry and Rugby Mayor Simon Ward on Tuesday.

Warwickshire Police Cadets first came about a decade ago, starting with just 28 young people – but it has since grown beyond all expectations to 180 cadets and last weekend marked the creation of a detachment in Rugby.

The organisation sees people aged 13-18 learning a range of skills, gaining an insight into policing and volunteering in their communities.

Detective Superintendent Jon Belcher, who was key in the creation of the cadets all those years ago, said: “When we first started we never envisaged it would grow into what it has now.

“It’s really exciting to see a brand-new detachment and this really fills a gap because, previously, there has been nothing like this in Rugby.

“The police cadets isn’t about recruiting people before they join the police – it’s about working with our young people and giving them the sort of skills and experience that will serve them well in any career they choose.

“We’ve all seen the massive difference this can make in young people’s lives and I’m proud of all the cadets, staff, officers and volunteers involved.”

The creation of the Rugby group has been a year in the making, say PSCO Joanne Jackson and PC Rachel Cartwright.

PCSO Jackson said: “When the youth engagement posts were created in Rugby a year ago it was really exciting.

“Having been a PSCO in town for years, I already knew just how important it is to get out and work with young people.

“PC Cartwright and I have been able to do so much of that, travelling to schools across the borough and holding youth engagement events.

“But we knew creating a branch of the Police Cadets in the town would add another dimension to that – so we got to work.”

The first evening was held at Rugby’s fire station on Tuesday.

PSCO Jackson said: “It was great to see them all there. They were all excited to get their uniform and to meet Team GB gold medallist Lauren Henry and Cllr Simon Ward, the mayor of Rugby.

“When Lauren arrived they all stood up and clapped – they were in awe.

“She gave a talk on how important it is to work hard and keep pushing to achieve your dream and I think it’s had a big impact on all who were there.

"This is a great group, so far we’ve got 38 cadets for Rugby and we’re looking forward to watching them go from strength to strength."