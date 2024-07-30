Olympic Games Paris 2024: Ooh la la! Get an Eiffel of Rugby's famous donkeys
Olympic fever has gripped Rugby this summer.
Maisie Bailey, seven, has been helping the town get into the spirit of the games by once again dressing up the town’s famous donkeys.
She has been out visiting William, Webb and Ellis with mum Corinna to celebrate the historic occasion.
Mum and daughter had fun dressing the three donkey sculpture in the Newbold Road donkey paddock.
Corinna said: “The donkeys are ready and enjoying the Olympics
"Let the games begin!”
The opening ceremony took place on July 26.
