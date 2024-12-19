Once homeless Warwickshire residents cheered up at Christmas time thanks to generous local company

Christmas has come early for once homeless Warwickshire housing trust residents who have been given special festive boxes full of treats thanks to kind-hearted employees of a local company.

The team at NFU Mutual in Stratford-upon-Avon spent time assembling boxes of Christmassy treats so that more than 60 people living in Derventio Housing Trust properties can get a taste of the festive spirit this year.

Derventio Housing Trust provides accommodation to around 1,000 people a year across the UK who would otherwise be homeless, including 63 in Warwickshire. Many residents are estranged from family, struggle with their mental health, and can find Christmas a bleak, lonely time of the year with little in the way of treats.

Derventio has already had to expand its offices in Warwickshire as the soaring cost of living crisis has meant more people are in need of its services.

Olivia Cullinane and Kelly Satchwell at Derventio Housing Trust offices in Warwick

This year, for the second time, employees at NFU Mutual have decided to support Derventio Housing Trust’s annual Christmas campaign to spread cheer to its residents by delivering boxes of treats to herald the festive season.

Penny Wiltshire, Warwick area manager for Derventio Housing Trust, said: “For those estranged from family or struggling to rebuild their lives, Christmas can often be a time of isolation rather than celebration. Many of us experience the magic of the festive season with presents, family, food and general relaxation. But for those of us who are left out of the party it can be a very bleak time of year indeed.

“That’s why it’s really important for us at Derventio to have brilliant businesses like NFU Mutual supporting us with our Christmas campaign, putting together these festive boxes for Derventio Housing Trust residents. They make a huge difference to the happiness of residents living in our accommodation which really helps support them in moving forward.

“Together with supporters like NFU Mutual we ensure that every Derventio Housing Trust resident is remembered at Christmas time.”

Some of NFU Mutual’s National Intermediary Services department with Penny Wiltshire from Derventio Housing Trust

Rachel Taylor, from NFU Mutual, said: “We in the National Intermediary Services department were honoured to participate once again in supporting individuals who have transitioned from homelessness to housing trust accommodation.

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. By donating treats, we aim to bring a little joy and comfort to those who have faced significant challenges. This initiative not only aligns with our core values but also allows us to connect with and support our community in a meaningful way. Knowing we've made a positive impact is incredibly rewarding for all of us.”

