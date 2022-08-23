Once popular pub in Willey could close for good after housing plans thrown out by councillors

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub could close for good.

Hopes that a Willey pub could reopen have been dashed after plans to build houses on part of its car park and let out six upstairs bedrooms were thrown out by councillors.

Now it seems likely that the once popular Sarah Mansfield pub will go back on the market with some people worried that it could stay closed for good.

Planning agent Lance Wiggins told members of Rugby Borough Council’s planning committee that the building and conversion work was vital to the pub’s prosperity.

He said: “It will provide an opportunity for this pub, which has been closed for a number of years, to reopen.

“These pubs are a vital community facility but in order for this one to be viable in the future it needs to maximise the facilities that it offers. Letting bedrooms at first floor would introduce a new revenue stream and provide a valuable source of local employment.”

Mr Wiggins said the two houses would have provided much-needed small accommodation in the village which sits alongside the A45 and close to Magna Park but the size of the properties was also an issue for councillors who were told that they fell short of national living space guidelines.

He added: “It is lamentable that we lose pubs and that is not the idea of this proposal but if we are not successful at planning then the pub will simply have to go back on the market.”

Members of the planning committee were unanimous in rejecting the application (on August 17) after hearing that parking concerns had prompted 20 neighbours to object.

Alison Wright, clerk to Willey Parish Council, told councillors that the proposals were inappropriate in the village.

She said: “The proposed houses are tiny, have no outside space and are squashed into the rear or corner of the car park.

“The plans are likely to use up ten of the 17 spaces in the car park. No provision is made for staff parking which, based on three staff, would leave four spaces for patrons of the pub who are not all local and walk but who live out of the village and drive. We will have cars parked either side of Main Street making passage through the village very dangerous.”