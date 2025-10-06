"Once the shutters go down, it becomes harder to keep our town centre thriving": Campaign to save Rugby shop

A Rugby campaigner said action needs to be taken to save a children’s clothing shop from closing for good.

Mark Thomas, the driving force behind Rugby-based Community Interest Company (CIC), has launched a community Crowdfunder to keep the much-loved Eliza Doolittle boutique open.

He said: “When independent shops disappear, so too does the individuality of a high street.

"Once the shutters go down, it becomes harder to keep our town centre thriving. The choice before us as a Rugby community is simple: we act together, or we watch our high street fade.”

Established to support independent retailers and preserve the town’s high street, Rugby CIC aims to raise £6,000 to safeguard the shops brand, secure the lease rent, cover the initial rent, and the cost of fixtures and fittings, and relaunch Eliza Doolittle under its guidance.

Boutique owner Linda Malik recently announced her retirement after decades running the Albert Street business.

The shop, that sells brands not available on the high street, was set up by Linda’s mother, Isabel Gill.

Mark added: “The town centre is the pulse of any town, and through community action, Rugby can prosper once again.

"It's been a tough time, but the support we've already seen from the community gives me hope. A donation to this crowdfunder isn't just about helping shops pay their bills; it's also about supporting local businesses. It's about identity, community, and proving that Rugby can hold onto the things that make it unique.”

Keep it Rugby CIC champions Rugby's independents by providing much-needed support, rescuing those at risk of closure or encouraging community initiatives, and creating opportunities for people to reconnect with the town centre.

"At its heart is a belief that regeneration doesn't always need to be top-down, sometimes it starts small, with local action,” Mark added.

"Rugby Unwrapped and La Belle Boutique already form part of the CIC's growing network of community-powered shops. Together, they represent the individuality and choice that make Rugby's high street worth protecting.”

He said the fundraising target may be humble, but the impact can be far-reaching.

Mark said: “Alongside this Crowdfunder, Keep it Rugby CIC is planning innovative fundraising opportunities to create lasting change for the town centre. After more than three decades Eliza Doolittle faces closure simply due to the retirement of its owner.

"If the takeover does not proceed, the CIC will redirect funds to support its broader town centre projects.”

Keep it Rugby CIC was established in 2024 after founder Mark Thomas passed by La Belle Boutique during its final days of operation.

Seeing this was the turning point for Mark, and the moment he realised he needed to take action; this was Keep it Rugby CIC's first acquisition.

Soon after, Rugby Unwrapped, a zero-waste refill shop, was on the verge of closing, so the CIC stepped in, providing it with a new home and a fresh start.

Since then, Rugby Unwrapped, La Belle Boutique, and the Rugby Bicycle Library have become models for what's possible when the community takes action to protect its independent businesses.

To donate to the Crowdfunder, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-it-rugby-cic-community-powered-shops-and-services