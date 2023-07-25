The consultation on controversial plans to close the ticket office at Rugby railway station – and hundreds across the country – closes tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26.

That means time is running out to support the team and the work they do to help those who don’t like or can’t use apps or ticket machines – and who are set to be disadvantaged by the proposed changes.

So to get your voice heard, act now – you can respond to the consultation online at www.transportfocus.org.uk/ticket-office-consultation/ or by email to: [email protected]

Rail fares are complicated and the risk of buying either the wrong ticket or one that’s more expensive than it needs to be has long been a criticism of ticket machines and apps.The team at Rugby station have always been brilliant about providing the best options for tickets and route choices.

The proposals from Avanti - the top section shows the proposal for the complete closure of the ticket office

They also offer a service to those who may have good reason not to be able to use the machines.

As part of the national move driven by the government, Avanti says the ticket office team will not be made redundant, ‘with staff transitioning to multi-skilled customer ambassador roles where they would be available to give advice about the best and cheapest fares as well as supporting customers with accessibility needs’.

How that will work in the busy entrance hall at Rugby station is unclear.

The Advertiser has already reported how Rugby MP has spoken out against the plans, unions have voiced their opposition and charities have also highlighted the real impact it will have on many people.

Vivienne Francis, chief social change officer at RNIB said: “A mass closure of rail ticket offices would have a hugely detrimental impact on blind and partially sighted people’s ability to buy tickets, arrange assistance and, critically, travel independently.

“RNIB research shows that only three per cent of people with sight loss said they could use a ticket vending machine without problems and 58 per cent said it was impossible.

“The government claims it wants to ‘bring staff out from behind the glass’ but in truth, it risks leaving blind and partially sighted people behind a new barrier.”

RNIB is calling on the government and train operators to extend the consultation period and to reconsider the closure of rail ticket offices, acknowledging the reality that disabled people are disproportionately reliant on ticket offices.

In our previous report, Mr Pawsey said: “As a regular user of the railway service travelling from Rugby to Westminster, I know how valuable the expertise of Rugby’s ticket office staff is.

“I also know that for a number of my constituents, speaking to a member of staff at the ticket office is the best way for them to buy a ticket, particularly for more complex journeys.

“This is especially important for those who are digitally excluded, or who have struggled with self-service machines, and it is vital that they are still able to use Rugby station fully.”

