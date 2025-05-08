'One of the toughest things I have ever done in my life': Rugby businessman helps children with cancer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mark Ferriman joined other runners on one of the hottest London Marathons in the event’s history.
He has smashed his £2,000 target for Children with Cancer UK.
Mark, managing director of Coversure Rugby, crossed the finish line with determination and a smile.
He said: “Running the London Marathon was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done, both physically and emotionally, but also one of the most rewarding.
“Every mile was powered by the thought of the people I was running for, and the support I’ve received from the Warwickshire community has been overwhelming. I’m incredibly proud to have done this not just as a personal challenge, but to give something back.”
Donations can still be made at https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/mark-ferriman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.