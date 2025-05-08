'One of the toughest things I have ever done in my life': Rugby businessman helps children with cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby businessman faced one of the biggest challenges of his life to help children with cancer.

Mark Ferriman joined other runners on one of the hottest London Marathons in the event’s history.

He has smashed his £2,000 target for Children with Cancer UK.

Mark, managing director of Coversure Rugby, crossed the finish line with determination and a smile.

He said: “Running the London Marathon was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done, both physically and emotionally, but also one of the most rewarding.

“Every mile was powered by the thought of the people I was running for, and the support I’ve received from the Warwickshire community has been overwhelming. I’m incredibly proud to have done this not just as a personal challenge, but to give something back.”

Donations can still be made at https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/mark-ferriman