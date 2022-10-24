Online reviewers name Leamington care home as one of the best in the region for second year running

Priors House care home scored highly on customer reviews on the UK care home review website carehome.co.uk - putting it among the most recommended care homes in the West Midlands.

With a score of 9.9 out of ten, 92 per cent of reviewers for Priors House rated the care home as ‘excellent’ in the website's annual Care Home Awards.

Home manager Francine Summers said: “We were thrilled to find out that Priors House has been rated in the top 20 care homes in the West Midlands for the second year in a row. This is a fantastic achievement and a true testament to the team’s hard work.”

“Everyone here is dedicated to enabling residents to lead fulfilling lives, and I am immensely grateful for their continued dedication and support over the past two years.”

