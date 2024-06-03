Oops, they did it again! Rugby pub shines its way to top in competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s another ‘Proud’ moment for the popular publicans of the Seven Stars in Rugby.

Graham and Lisa Proud are once again the winners of the Warwickshire CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024.

They said: “We’d like to say an absolutely massive thank you to each and every one of our incredible customers for their continued support.

"It truly means the world to us.”The multi award-winning couple, who are inviting punters to celebrate their success at the Albert Square venue soon, paid tribute to their hard-working team.“We’d like to give a shout out to our absolutely amazing team who work tirelessly to make sure our guests have the best experience possible,” they said,

Lisa and Graham Proud celebrate their win.

"Team, your hard work has paid off again!”CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) promotes pubs, clubs, brewers and cider makers, and their prestigious awards are valued by the trade and consumers alike.