Opinion: Nuneaton set for 'bright future' MP tells businesses

The MP for Nuneaton has told businesses in the region that the town is set for a ‘very bright future’ thanks to significant investment.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie Gosling MP met local companies at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s North Warwickshire Local Business Forum which was held at the Weston Hall Hotel in Bulkington.

During the meeting, the MP stated that the national business landscape was changing with the publication of the Government’s Industrial Strategy and its Trade Strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosling also highlighted that Nuneaton was also on the up after being named the leading town of potential in the Vitality Index for a second year running.

Jodie Gosling MP

Jodie said: “We know that the north of the county hasn’t always kept pace with the south when it comes to economic growth, but there are really positive things happening.

“I love my town and I am proud to see that it is transforming, yet still celebrating the foundations of its history.

“We are starting to see projects taking shape. The vision is there and we are moving forward with it together towards a very different and a very bright future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Projects such as Saints in the town centre and the new Hampton by Hilton hotel are testament to that and there is more coming.

“There are also really exciting times ahead for important local stakeholders including HORIBA MIRA - especially following the launch of the Industrial Strategy there by the Prime Minister, the Chancellor, and the Secretary of State for Business & Trade last month - all recognising the importance of such an asset for the UK as well as the region. Now it is about making sure all of the pieces of the jigsaw come together for the benefit of everyone.”

The forum also saw discussion on skills, AI, and devolution, which will see powers from Government transferred to the local area.

However, it is still undecided whether that will be one whole unitary authority for Warwickshire or councils for the North and the South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Windrum, chair of the North Warwickshire Local Business Forum, said: “As a group, we’ve seen and inputted on plans for the area over many years and it is pleasing to see the first signs of those coming to fruition.

“We know that Nuneaton and the north of Warwickshire has so much going for it and it was great to be able to meet with Jodie once again to discuss the future of the region. We are also keen for more businesses to have their voice heard so please do get in touch with the Chamber of Commerce if you would like to attend a future Forum and have your say.”