Opportunity knocks at Nuneaton jobs and apprenticeship event

There will be a chance to look to the future this week at a Job and Apprenticeship Fair organised by Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones.
It will be held at Jubilee Sports Centre, Greenmoor Road, this Friday, February 11, from 11am until 4pm and is open to people of all ages and at any stage of their career.
There are more than 50 employers taking part representing a wide of organisations within the Nuneaton community, including UPS, George Eliot NHS Trust, Triton Showers and many more.
Mr Jones MP said: “I am really delighted to see so many local employers coming forward with jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities.
“It is so important that there are quality opportunities for Nuneaton's residents - so I urge local residents to please come along and see what is available to interest you.”