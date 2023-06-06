Register
Ouch! Brave Rugby fundraisers break through pain barrier for leg waxing challenge

Friends go extra mile for community project
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

Young Rugby learners went through the pain barrier to raise vital funds for a project that will benefit the community.

The Prince’s Trust Team programme, which is operated by WCG from Rugby College, sees members tasked with community projects and generating funds to support them.

Four friends had their legs waxed at Anew Aesthetics in Rugby to raise funds.

Fundraisers with the leg waxing team.
Fundraisers with the leg waxing team.

Their efforts, coupled with a raffle that was generously supported by a number of local businesses, helped to raise £859.80 for the Prince’s Trust ongoing community volunteering work.

Lucas Clarke, 20, from Rugby, was one of the students involved in the initiative.

He said: "Four of us agreed to do something a bit different for charity and considering that none of us would’ve signed

up to that for fun, we thought that people would want to support with sponsorship for our community projects.

The fundraisers have their legs waxed.
The fundraisers have their legs waxed.

"We thought it would make people smile, even if it made us cry!”

