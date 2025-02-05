'Our centre is not just a space; it’s a symbol of our dedication to enriching lives': Vibrant new facility for Rugby

A vibrant new day care centre for adults has opened its doors in Rugby.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward said he was proud to launch the Bright Adult Day Care Centre.

The centre is located at Unit 6 in Eastlands Business Centre, St Peter’s Road, and is a safe haven for individuals.

It offers a wide range of activities aimed to improve mental well-being and build a stronger sense of belonging within the community.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward at the launch of the new centre.

Karen Tait, operation & compliance manager, Care Staffing Domiciliary Care, said: “Our new centre is not just a space, it’s a symbol of our dedication to enriching lives and supporting the people of Rugby and the surrounding area.

"The vibrant new facility is designed to provide meaningful activities, encourage engagement and promote a positive, inclusive environment for adults.”

Cllr Ward said: “It was a pleasure to officially open the Bright Day Care Centre for adults in Rugby. I wish Karen Tait and the team every success in their new venture and look forward to seeing the community benefits from the centre.”

For more information contact [email protected] or telephone (01788) 555006. Visit https://brightadultdaycare.co.uk

