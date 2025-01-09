'Our goal is the best possible version of you': New Rugby clinic for physio and fitness business

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 14:57 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 17:45 GMT
An expanding physio and fitness business has moved to a new clinic in Rugby.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward was at the launch of the LMC Physio & Fitness clinic, in Allerton Road, last week.

Owner Laura McCrystal said: “I am so immensely proud of the community LMC has created over the past seven years and of my wonderful, supportive team.

"I am so happy you all love our new home and here’s to many more years serving the Rugby community.”

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward at the new clinic with the team.Rugby Mayor Simon Ward at the new clinic with the team.
Rugby Mayor Simon Ward at the new clinic with the team.

The team specialises in musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction.

"This means we are experts in maintaining and improving the health and function of your joints, ligaments and muscles,” said Laura.

“Our goal is the best possible version of you! We are passionate about helping you be a pain free, more active and happy version of yourself.”

Cllr Ward said: “It was an absolute pleasure to officially open the new LMC Physio & Fitness clinic.

“It’s always nice to see local businesses expanding and I wish them every success in their new venture.”

