Our Jay's charity provides life-saving defibrillator for Rugby's brand new Starbucks
A charity set up in memory of a popular teenager has provided a life-saving defibrillator for Rugby’s brand new Starbucks.
Naomi Issitt launched OurJay’s charity after losing her son Jamie, 18, who died after suffering cardiac arrest.
She was at the grand opening of the new coffee shop last week with Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke and Deputy Mayor Simon Ward.
Naomi said: "We enjoyed a fab coffee and got to meet all the great staff.
"OurJays CPR kiosk was also on site for those who wanted to have a go at CPR.”
She paid tribute to OurJays heroes James JRP Electrical Services, who stepped in at the last minute to installed the equipment free of charge.
"We are so grateful to our electricians and we wouldn’t be where we are with Jamie’s foundation without them.”
Customers visiting the new store will be able to choose from a range of beverages and food available from Starbucks Holiday menu, now back at Starbucks stores nationwide.
The new store, which created 15 jobs, is at 104 Newbold Road, Rugby, CV21 1DH, and is open from 07am – 8pm Monday to Saturday and 8am – 7pm on Sundays.