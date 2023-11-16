Register
BREAKING

Our Jay's charity provides life-saving defibrillator for Rugby's brand new Starbucks

“OurJays heroes James JRP Electrical Services stepped up at the last minute and installed it free of charge”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A charity set up in memory of a popular teenager has provided a life-saving defibrillator for Rugby’s brand new Starbucks.

Naomi Issitt launched OurJay’s charity after losing her son Jamie, 18, who died after suffering cardiac arrest.

She was at the grand opening of the new coffee shop last week with Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke and Deputy Mayor Simon Ward.

Most Popular
Launching the new defibrillator at Starbucks.Launching the new defibrillator at Starbucks.
Launching the new defibrillator at Starbucks.

Naomi said: "We enjoyed a fab coffee and got to meet all the great staff.

"OurJays CPR kiosk was also on site for those who wanted to have a go at CPR.”

She paid tribute to OurJays heroes James JRP Electrical Services, who stepped in at the last minute to installed the equipment free of charge.

"We are so grateful to our electricians and we wouldn’t be where we are with Jamie’s foundation without them.”

The new starbucks.The new starbucks.
The new starbucks.

Customers visiting the new store will be able to choose from a range of beverages and food available from Starbucks Holiday menu, now back at Starbucks stores nationwide.

The new store, which created 15 jobs, is at 104 Newbold Road, Rugby, CV21 1DH, and is open from 07am – 8pm Monday to Saturday and 8am – 7pm on Sundays.

Related topics:RugbyStarbucksMaggie O'Rourke