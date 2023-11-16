Our Jay's charity provides life-saving defibrillator for Rugby's brand new Starbucks

“OurJays heroes James JRP Electrical Services stepped up at the last minute and installed it free of charge”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity set up in memory of a popular teenager has provided a life-saving defibrillator for Rugby’s brand new Starbucks.

Naomi Issitt launched OurJay’s charity after losing her son Jamie, 18, who died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was at the grand opening of the new coffee shop last week with Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke and Deputy Mayor Simon Ward.

Launching the new defibrillator at Starbucks.

Naomi said: "We enjoyed a fab coffee and got to meet all the great staff.

"OurJays CPR kiosk was also on site for those who wanted to have a go at CPR.”

She paid tribute to OurJays heroes James JRP Electrical Services, who stepped in at the last minute to installed the equipment free of charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are so grateful to our electricians and we wouldn’t be where we are with Jamie’s foundation without them.”

The new starbucks.

Customers visiting the new store will be able to choose from a range of beverages and food available from Starbucks Holiday menu, now back at Starbucks stores nationwide.