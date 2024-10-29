Out with the old...New owners of historic Rugby hotel donate surplus contents to families in need

The new owners of Brownsover Hall in Rugby have donated surplus contents from the hotel to support families in need.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The directors of Rugby Bareboards Trust are grateful to the Distinct Group Ltd for their significant donation of furniture and other household items.

They have handed over full dinner services, electric kettles and irons, ironing boards, coffee tables, chairs, wardrobes, mirrors, bedside cabinets, quilts and pillows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the items will be provided to families who approach Bareboards for help.

Some of the items donated by The Distinct Group Ltd to Bareboards.

The rest will be used to stock the Bareboards shop in Warren Road for sale to customers.

Families needing assistance can be referred to Bareboards for help by the local authorities, children’s services and other organisations such as Hope 4 that provide accommodation for the homeless.

Those organisations can provide the ‘bare boards’ of accommodation but not the household items for everyday living. Rugby Bareboards Trust can usually provide those from its stock of donated items.