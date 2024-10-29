Out with the old...New owners of historic Rugby hotel donate surplus contents to families in need
The directors of Rugby Bareboards Trust are grateful to the Distinct Group Ltd for their significant donation of furniture and other household items.
They have handed over full dinner services, electric kettles and irons, ironing boards, coffee tables, chairs, wardrobes, mirrors, bedside cabinets, quilts and pillows.
Some of the items will be provided to families who approach Bareboards for help.
The rest will be used to stock the Bareboards shop in Warren Road for sale to customers.
Families needing assistance can be referred to Bareboards for help by the local authorities, children’s services and other organisations such as Hope 4 that provide accommodation for the homeless.
Those organisations can provide the ‘bare boards’ of accommodation but not the household items for everyday living. Rugby Bareboards Trust can usually provide those from its stock of donated items.