Outstanding again: Hillmorton school celebrates highest rating possible in latest Ofsted inspection

“We are thrilled our hard work has been recognised”

Hillmorton Primary School has been given the highest rating possible in a recent Ofsted inspection.

The headteacher said it’s a huge recognition and validation of the hard work undertaken by staff and the community.

Hillmorton Primary was judged to remain outstanding in all areas after the visit in October.

Celebrating at the school.

It was originally given an outstanding rating in July 2017.

Headteacher Bryony Harrison said: “We are thrilled to have retained this judgement - particularly as only 17% of outstanding schools inspected in the last two years have managed to retain this judgement.

“This is a huge recognition and validation of the hard work undertaken by the Hillmorton Primary School staff and community. The benchmark for ‘outstanding’ is at the highest level that it has ever been and we are currently the only Warwickshire primary school that has retained this judgement since the new framework was introduced in 2019.”

The inspector was impressed with all aspects of the school.

Bryony added: "The school and the children shone during the inspection process and we are thrilled that the hard work of our staff and children has been recognised.”

Highlights from the report include the following statements:

Pupils flourish and achieve extremely well academically, socially and personally

Leaders have very high expectations of pupils and want them to achieve the best that they can.

Pupils treat everyone with the utmost respect. Behaviour is exemplary

Leaders, staff and governors work together to help each child find their spark.

Leaders extend and enrich the curriculum so that it is extremely ambitious.

From the moment pupils join the school they deepen their knowledge, skills and understanding. Everything revolves around learning.

Lessons flow uninterrupted because pupils are so deeply immersed in their learning.

Pupils take responsibility for their own actions.