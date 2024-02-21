Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Budding young artists from 1st Overslade Brownies got creative for a community competition.

Members of 1st Overslade Brownies were invited to design a card for Barratt Homes’ Welcome Home campaign.

The greetings cards will be handed out to new homebuyers.

Winning artist Amelia shows off her card with Overslade Brownies.

Amelia Stricke, nine, was crowned the winner of the competition and has seen her card printed to be delivered to new residents.

She has also received a 158-piece art set as a prize so she can continue to express her creative skills.

Vicki James, Division Commissioner at Rugby Girl Guides, said: “Girlguiding is always very keen to support local communities, and we offer all girls from ages four to 17 a safe and exciting space to grow.