Overslade Brownies get creative for community art competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Budding young artists from 1st Overslade Brownies got creative for a community competition.
Members of 1st Overslade Brownies were invited to design a card for Barratt Homes’ Welcome Home campaign.
The greetings cards will be handed out to new homebuyers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amelia Stricke, nine, was crowned the winner of the competition and has seen her card printed to be delivered to new residents.
She has also received a 158-piece art set as a prize so she can continue to express her creative skills.
Vicki James, Division Commissioner at Rugby Girl Guides, said: “Girlguiding is always very keen to support local communities, and we offer all girls from ages four to 17 a safe and exciting space to grow.
“We hope the growing development will present a new opportunity for more girls and women to become involved in Girlguiding, both as members and leaders.”