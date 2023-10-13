Register
Pack up your troubles and head to the Motorhome & Caravan Show at the NEC

Lucie Green
Lucie Green
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:39 BST
Celebrity Joe Swash has been confirmed to speak at the Motorhome & Caravan Show.

The show makes its return to the NEC from October 17-22, where it will once again host more than 350 exhibitors showcasing the latest leisure vehicle models from the UK and Europe’s biggest brands.

Visitors can also expect innovative products, tech, and accessories.

Most Popular
A view of the Motor Home & Caravan Show 2022 Please credit PaulBox ©A view of the Motor Home & Caravan Show 2022 Please credit PaulBox ©
The Motorhome & Caravan Show is the UK’s biggest event for those who love to holiday, tour and explore the great outdoors in campervans, caravans and motorhomes.

As well as providing the opportunity to get inside and compare over 1,000 new campervans, caravans and motorhomes, the event showcases the latest trailer tents, must-have accessories, UK and European campsites and destinations and a host of free talks and activities for experienced owners and newbies alike.

Admission is £12.50 for adults (parking included). Children under 16 get in free.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://mcshow.co.uk/motorhome-caravan-show

Related topics:Europe